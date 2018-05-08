SC dismisses Congress' plea against rejection of CJI impeachment notice

[India], May 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions of two Rajya Sabha Congress parliamentarians, challenging dismissal of impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, as withdrawn.

MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Amee Harshadray Yajnik filed the petition against the rejection of the notice, on Monday.

On April 20, seven opposition parties led by Congress moved the impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the removal of CJI Misra under Article 217 read with article 124 (4) of the Constitution of India.

The motion was signed by 64 sitting members of the House. In the impeachment motion, the opposition cited four acts of misbehaviour, including his handling of Prasad Education Trust case. However, Vice Pesident Venkaiah Naidu rejected the impeachment motion saying that it lacked substantial facts to hold CJI Misra guilty of misbehaviour. Following the dismissal of the plea, senior Congress leader and top court advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the court's procedure. "We filed the petition in Supreme Court yesterday and was to be heard today. But we were informed last evening that our petition will be heard by five judges. Who gave these orders? What were the orders?" Sibal said at a press conference. Sibal maintained that the impeachment notice was not a political issue and that Congress solely intends to ensure processes of the apex court are not polluted. (ANI)