SC dismisses Congress' plea seeking cross-verification of VVPAT

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Congress Party's plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to count and cross verify at least 25 percent of voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) with votes cast with Electronic Voting machines (EVM).

The apex court said that it finds no merit in Congress' plea and asked that the Gujarat Congress could approach it through filing a writ petition for electoral reforms.

It further maintained that electoral process in a democracy is of utmost importance and the Supreme Court cannot interfere only to allay apprehension of a party.

The Congress had moved the top court earlier in the day and were represented by lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal in the top court. The voting for the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election ended on Thursday and counting of votes will be held on December 18. (ANI)