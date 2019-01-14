SC dismisses plea against Kejriwal's sit-in strike at L-G house

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in strike outside the Lieutenant Governor's office cum residence in the national capital in June last year.

While dismissing the PIL filed by advocate Harinath Ram, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "Chief Minister of Delhi goes on hunger strike and you want us to pass order? Dismissed".

The petition sought the direction of the apex court to declare the sit-in of Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues outside the Lieutenant Governor's office as 'unconstitutional'.

The plea further said that a constitutional crisis was created due to "the unconstitutional and illegal" protest by the Chief Minister. In June last year, Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain sat on strike inside Raj Nivas for nine days. Kejriwal and his ministers protested to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their strike and action against those who have struck work. (ANI)