SC dismisses plea against present system of salary for MPs

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the salaries and allowances given to MPs and pensions provided to former MPs.

Earlier in March, the apex court bench of Justice J Chelameswar and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul reserved the verdict on NGO Lok Prahari's plea.

The decision was taken after hearing the arguments from petitioner S.N. Shukla and Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre.

Venugopal in his argument submitted that the Centre has laid down the idea of setting up of a permanent mechanism to regularly revise salary of MPs.

The bench had earlier expressed dissent over the Centre for not clarifying its stand on fixing an independent body for the salaries and perks for MPs. Lok Prahari NGO had filed an appeal against the Allahabad High Court's April 2016 order, which dismissed the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. It also rejected the challenge against the grant of facilities and benefits to the former MPs.(ANI)