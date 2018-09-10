SC dismisses plea challenging Sharad Kumar's appointment as Vigilance Commissioner

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Sharad Kumar as the Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Naveen Sinha and Justice KM Joseph passed this order.

The petition, which was filed by retired admiral Ramdas, was dismissed by the bench on grounds of being "non-maintainable".

The top court observed that guidelines prescribed under the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, were not violated in the appointment. (ANI)