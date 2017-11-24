SC dismisses plea for poll cancellation if majority exercises NOTA option

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of election process, if the votes of NOTA were higher than the candidate.

A petition was filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, who sought for cancellation of the candidature and the particular election process, if the votes of NOTA were higher than the candidate.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, refused to entertain Upadhyay's plea and dismissed it. (ANI)