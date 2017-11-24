  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. SC dismisses plea for poll cancellation if majority exercises NOTA option

SC dismisses plea for poll cancellation if majority exercises NOTA option

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 24, 2017 15:48 hrs

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of election process, if the votes of NOTA were higher than the candidate.

A petition was filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, who sought for cancellation of the candidature and the particular election process, if the votes of NOTA were higher than the candidate.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, refused to entertain Upadhyay's plea and dismissed it. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features