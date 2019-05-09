SC dismisses plea opposing Tamil Nadu govt decision to release convicts in Rajiv assassination

[India], May 09 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea objecting to the Tamil Nadu Government's decision to release all the seven convicts involved in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Dismissing the plea, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "We don't find any merit in your petition." The plea was filed by the families of those killed along with the former Prime Minister. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu government in 2014 decided to release all the convicts.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people killed. (ANI)