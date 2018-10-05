SC dismisses plea seeking full statehood for Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking full statehood for Delhi.

A bench comprising Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta said the petition has become "infructuous" in the light of five-judge Constitution bench verdict on July 4.

The petition filed by a practising advocate Debasis Misra, has sought to declare Article 239 AA (which deals with powers and status of Delhi) of the Constitution and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act 1991 as "unconstitutional".

He contended that a territory of India has to be either a full state or a union territory, adding "several issues including unauthorised construction, air pollution, traffic jams, water logging could be resolved by giving full statehood to Delhi". The five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on July 4 had held that Delhi cannot be accorded complete statehood under the current Constitutional scheme. The top court had interpreted contentious provisions under the Constitution, Articles 239 AA and 239AB, and said that that Lieutenant Governor concurrence is not required in every decision taken by the council of ministers - except on issues relating to land, police and law.(ANI)