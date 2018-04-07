SC elevates five as J&K High Court judges

[India], Apr. 07 (ANI): The Supreme Court of India on Saturday cleared the names of five people -- four Advocates and one Judicial Officer -- for their appointment as Jammu and Kashmir High Court judges.

The names of Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Baig, Sindhu Sharma, Showkat Ahmad Makru and Rashid Ali Dar were recommended for elevation by the apex court.

The above recommendations were made by the then Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on August 24, 2017, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.(ANI)