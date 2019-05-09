SC expresses willingness to interact with wife of deceased IPS officer

[India], May 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its willingness to meet with the wife of former senior police officer Gaurav Dutt who allegedly committed suicide and blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the extreme step in his suicide note.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will interact with Sreyashi Dutt in July to ascertain why she wants to withdraw her plea for an independent inquiry into the death of her husband.

Sreyashi, the wife of the retired West Bengal cadre IPS officer from the 1986 batch, has sought to withdraw her petition, saying she was not in a proper mental condition when she agreed to file the case.

Dutt had accused Banerjee in his suicide note of pushing him to take the extreme step by "victimising" him for over 10 years. He was suspended and sent on compulsory waiting in 2010 following allegations of sexual assault of a male constable. He was found with a slit wrist at his home in Kolkata on February 19. Dutt had taken voluntary retirement last year. (ANI)