SC extends mandatory Aadhaar linking deadline

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday indefinitely extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones.

The mandatory Aadhaar linking deadline stands extended until the judgment is pronounced in the matter, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said here.

March 31 was the previous deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones to avail their services.

The order comes in the wake of petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act which paves way for the government to make it mandatory to link the unique identification number with welfare schemes, as well as essential services like banking and phone, in the name of weeding out benami deals and black money.

The Centre was also planning to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving license and voter ID cards, among other things.(ANI)