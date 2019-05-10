SC extends mediation on Ayodhya dispute till August 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the mediation committee on Ayodhya till August 15.

The court said the members of the committee were not experiencing any difficulty in the mediation process.

The court observed that the Chairman of the committee, Justice F.M.I. Kalifulla, had indicated progress in mediation so far and sought extension of time to complete the task.

The court refused to divulge the details on the mediation efforts.

"We will not tell you the progress made, that is confidential," replied the court to a counsel's query regarding the mediation. The court observed that the mediation process can be also extended, if required.

The court's observation came after a report was submitted on the mediation efforts.