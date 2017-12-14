SC gives interim relief to Karnataka steel mills

[India] Dec. 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday provided an interim relief to the steel mills in Karnataka by increasing the cap limit on production of iron ore.

The Apex Court division bench, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and also comprising of Justice R. Banumathi, passed the interim order to increase the cap on production of iron ore from 30 million metric tons per annum to 35 million metric tons for A and B category mines in the state.

The bench passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by the Samaj Parivartan Samudaya (SPS), through its lawyer Prashant Bhushan and various still mills of Karnataka. (ANI)