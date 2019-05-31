SC grants 7-day interim protection from arrest to Mamata Banerjee's critic

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted seven-day interim protection from arrest to social activist Anirban Das against whom West Bengal police registered an FIR for allegedly making "abusive and derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Facebook post.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose granted the relief to Das on a petition moved on his behalf by lawyer Dipak Jena.

The plea said that Das could be arrested in a criminal case filed against him in Alipurduar for the Facebook post.

Jena told ANI, "We are also seeking quashing of the FIR registered against Das." (ANI)