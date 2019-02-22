SC grants bail to builder Priya Sharma in NH-74 scam case

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to builder Priya Sharma, an accused in the Rs 300 crore NH-74 scam in Uttarakhand.Earlier in 2017, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had written to the Centre, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the NH-74 scam. The Chief Minister had also suspended six Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level officials with immediate effect.

Irregularities around Rs 300 crore were detected in the acquisition of farmland for the purpose of the proposed NH-74 between 2011-2016. As per reports, most of the land in question is located in Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur and Sitarganj areas. (ANI)