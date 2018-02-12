SC grants Virbhadra Singh a month to reply on CBI plea

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks time to former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for filing a reply on the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking clarification to the nature of sanction needed from a state government for conducting any inquiry or investigation into an offence in the state.

In a January 4 hearing, the top court issued a notice to Singh and sought reply on CBI's plea in four weeks.

A two-judge bench, comprising justices R.K. Agarwal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, is presiding over the case. (ANI)