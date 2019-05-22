SC involved in rigging EVMs: Congress leader Udit Raj

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj stirred a controversy on Wednesday when he accused the Supreme Court of rigging elections and hence did not want all VVPAT slips to be counted.

Raj's statement comes amid a growing demand by the Opposition to verify VVPAT slips of randomly selected polling stations before the counting of votes that is set to take place on May 23.

NDA allies said that the past five years have brought a change in India's perception that it was a soft state and thereby, expressed full confidence in PM Modi's leadership.

The opposition parties also raised concerns over the transportation of EVMs ahead of counting of votes and urged the EC to probe the issue after several media reports showed 'unsecured' movement of EVMs in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the allegations about each of the four places from where the incidents were reported, the poll panel said “the EVMs were in proper security and protocol”.