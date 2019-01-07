SC issues notice to Anil Ambani over dues with Ericsson India

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani seeking his response over a contempt plea filed by Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd against him.

A division bench of the apex court comprising of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran has sought a reply from RCom within a four weeks time, for allegedly not complying with its order to clear dues with Ericsson India worth Rs 550 crore. Meanwhile, RCom offered to deposit Rs 118 Crore with the registry of the Supreme Court

In its plea, Ericsson India, which had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage nationwide telecom network of RCom, had alleged that it had not been paid the dues of over Rs. 1,500 crore. It has challenged the debt-ridden firm before National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). On October 23 last year, the apex court had asked RCom to clear the dues by December 15, 2018, adding that further delay in the payment would attract an interest of 12 per cent per annum.(ANI)