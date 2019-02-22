SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt and Delhi Police on DCW plea for protection of runaway couples

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Centre, Delhi Police and the Delhi government on a plea by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for protection of runaway couples who come to the national capital from different states.

A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri has sought responses within two weeks on the plea which also seeks adequate safety and safe house for runaway couples.

The DCW said the petition was filed for the liberty of runaway couples who may not get safe houses to stay.

DCW said that under these circumstances the necessary preventive and remedial measures have to be in place to protect their fundamental rights, particularly the need for safe-home, shelter and round the clock protection. “In the absence of any such protection from the state and the authorities the runaway couples may become a victim of honor crimes,” the plea added. The Commission cited examples of six married couples from inter-caste/community who are facing serious threats from their families and other social vigilante groups. These six couples were rescued by the DCW from an unlicensed, unauthorised lodging illegally run by an NGO called “Love Commando” who were extorting money by blackmailing these couples, said the plea. The petition stated that authorities should provide safe house and round the clock personal police protection to these six couples. “The runaway couples are major and have undergone inter caste or inter-religious marriage opposed by their families, local community, khaps others who are under severe threat from their own family members and may become victims of ‘honor killings’,” added the petition. It further said that the judgment in Shakti Vahini case, the Supreme Court had directed the state machinery to consider establishing a safe house in each district headquarters for couples and such safe houses had to be placed under the supervision of the concerned District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police (ANI)