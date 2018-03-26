SC issues notice to Centre on Chhagan Bhujbal's plea

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on Maharashtra's former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal's plea, which has been filed in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land cases.

The plea by Bhujbal had challenged his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 14, 2016, in connection with the cases, wherein he and his relatives have been accused of receiving kickbacks.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed Bhujbal's petition after the ED challenged the same. Bhujbal is not only being investigated for alleged corruption in contracts given for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, but also various other projects during his tenure as public works department (PWD) minister of Maharashtra are under scanner. (ANI)