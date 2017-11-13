SC issues notice to Centre over blatant use of pesticides in India

[India], November 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central government in connection with blatant use of pesticides in India, and sought a reply within six weeks.

The apex court took cognizance of the matter, after a petition was filed by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, demanding a policy to regulate the use of chemical pesticides in farming.

Bhushan wants to phase out chemical pesticides gradually.

There are 93 types of pesticides which are banned abroad but not in India.

There are many pesticides which banned in India but still used blatantly. Moreover, the spraying of herbicides are not only entering our food chain, but also depleting crop production, thus leading to famers' suicide. (ANI)