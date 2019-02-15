SC issues notice to Delhi govt seeking induction of buses for differently-abled citizens

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi government on an appeal seeking direction to purchase low-floor buses which are differently-abled friendly to augment public transport in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna also refused to stay the Delhi High Court’s October 2018 order.

The Court had allowed the AAP government last year to procure 500 standard floor buses for the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao made it clear that the standard floor buses, proposed to be procured, should have hydraulic lifts for easy access to differently-abled persons.

On July 11, the Delhi cabinet had approved the engagement of 1,000 low-floor environment-friendly electric buses. (ANI)