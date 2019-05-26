SC issues notice to film director Kazmi in rape case

[India], May 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Hindi film director and producer Hyder Jamilhussain Kazmi, who is accused of allegedly raping an actress.

The actress had approached the apex court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to him in April this year.

The apex court bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna sought the response from Kazmi and Maharashtra Police on the plea of the woman and posted the matter for further hearing in July.

The woman had claimed that she was raped in 2012 when she went to meet Kazmi in his office where she was offered tea laced with a sedative.

The woman alleged that Kazmi's sister, Anish Kazmi, had made a video of the rape incident and threatened her to put it on the internet if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She accused Kazmi of continuing a sexual relationship with her with threats of leaking the video on social media. The woman filed a complaint with the police last year after she was physically assaulted by the director-cum-producer in public. The Bombay High Court had recently granted bail to the accused after he spent six months in judicial custody. (ANI)