SC issues notice to Govt. challenging Electoral Bonds

[India], Feb 2. (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Government after hearing a etition filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) leader Sitaram Yechury challenging the Electoral Bonds.

The apex court three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, issued notice to the Central government on the same.

The Centre had in its decision introduced electoral bond in elections, which was challenged by Yechury in the apex Ccourt. (ANI)