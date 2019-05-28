SC issues notice to Rajasthan Govt, Central jail on bail plea in fake currency case

[India], May 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Rajasthan government and jail superintendent of Jaipur Central Jail on a petition seeking bail for a person lodged in jail in connection with allegedly possessing counterfeit currency notes.

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose, issued the notice, seeking a detailed response from the parties (Rajasthan and Central Jail in Rajasthan) within two weeks.

The lawyer for the petitioner submitted to the apex court that his client is in the last stage of oral cancer and thereby he should be given bail. According to the prosecution, the accused, A. Jaif, is lodged in Central Jail in Rajasthan and is on the verge of his death as he is suffering from the last stage of oral cancer. "My lord have mercy on my client. Please grant him bail," the lawyer told the court. (ANI)