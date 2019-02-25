SC judge recuses himself from hearing Sajjan Kumar bail application

[India], Feb 25, (ANI): Supreme Court Judge Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing the bail application of convict Sajjan Kumar, a former Congress leader, in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

Now the matter will be listed before another bench of the Supreme Court for a detailed hearing in the case.

In January 2019, the three times MP had moved Supreme Court challenging his conviction. The apex court had issued a notice to CBI seeking its response on the plea.

On December 17 last year, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984.

Two weeks after Kumar was awarded life sentence by the court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, the Congress leader surrendered at the Karkardooma District Court. (ANI)