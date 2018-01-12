SC judges concerns should be dealt with carefully: Rahul

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Congress Party on Friday said concerns raised by the four Supreme Court judges should be looked into carefully.

"It was unprecedented. Points raised by the Hon judges need to be looked into carefully, even Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media in the party headquarter.

Rahul further said, "All citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue, this needs to be addressed," he added.

In the same press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the observation made by Judges are extremely disturbing and have far reaching consequences. "Observations made by Hon Judges are extremely disturbing and have far reaching consequences for the values that we hold sacred. Specifically the Honorable Judges have highlighted issued two issues, One, the long silence of the government of India of the Memorandum of Procedures finalised by the Supreme Court. Second, Assignment of cases selectively to the benches of their preference without any rational basis," he said. Earlier in the day, the four judges while addressing the media appealed to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive. Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar addressed the press conference on the lawns of Justice Chelameswar's official residence here. Speaking on behalf of the four judges, Justice Chelameswar expressed his lament over the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court. The judges said that they have discharged a debt to the nation by issuing an appeal to the nation to save the institution (Supreme Court). They written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in which they expressed concerns over the functioning of the Supreme Court. They have also raised issue Judge B.H. Loya's death. The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B.H. Loya's postmortem report from Maharashtra government asserting that the "matter is very serious." The apex court has posted the next hearing on the issue for Monday, 15 January. (ANI)