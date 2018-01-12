SC judges PC could've been avoided: AG

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Attorney General (AG) K. K. Venugopal on Friday said that the press conference by the four Supreme Court Judges could have been avoided.

However, he hoped that the entire issue will get resolved by tomorrow.

"Today's press conference could have been avoided, but the Supreme Court judges are all statesman with vast experience and knowledge, and I am sure by tomorrow, the entire issue would be resolved," Venugopal told ANI.

His reaction came after four Supreme Court judges addressed the media, appealing to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar addressed the press conference on the lawns of Justice Chelameswar's official residence here. Speaking on behalf of the four judges, Justice Chelameswar expressed his lament over the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court. The judges said that they have discharged a debt to the nation by issuing an appeal to the nation to save the institution (Supreme Court). They written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in which they expressed concerns over the functioning of the Supreme Court. They have also raised issue Judge B.H. Loya's death. The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B.H. Loya's postmortem report from Maharashtra government asserting that the "matter is very serious." The apex court has posted the next hearing on the issue for Monday, 15 January. (ANI)