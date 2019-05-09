SC junks plea questioning on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a bar on Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls over his alleged British nationality.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected the petition filed by Jai Bhagwan Goyal and Chander Prakash Tyagi, which said that in a form along with the annual data of a UK-based company in 2005-06, it was allegedly mentioned that Gandhi is a British citizen.

“If some company in some form mentions his nationality as British, does he become a British citizen,” the bench said.

Last week, the Home Ministry had issued a notice acting on a complaint by BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy. The complaint states that the Congress president had declared his nationality as British in a UK-based company. The BJP leader demanded Rahul should dismiss these documents in a press conference and tell that he has not authenticated them.