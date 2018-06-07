SC modifies Delhi HC order on Sharad Yadav

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday partially modified Delhi High Court's order in connection with the disqualification case of rebel Janata Dal (United) MP Sharad Yadav, saying that he could retain his official accommodation, but would not be entitled to salary and other benefits.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) challenging the Delhi High Court order by which it had allowed Sharad Yadav to retain his official residence in New Delhi.

The plea was filed by JD (U)'s Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh that sought to oust Yadav from his official bungalow in Delhi.

The top court has asked the Delhi High Court to expedite Yadav's plea challenging his disqualification from Rajya Sabha. Singh had challenged the Delhi High Court's December 15 order by which it had refused to grant an interim stay on Yadav's disqualification as a Rajya Sabha MP but allowed him to receive allowances and retain his official bungalow till the pendency of his plea. Yadav had approached the court on December 13 after he was disqualified from the upper house on December 4. He argued that he was not given a hearing before his disqualification orders were passed by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha. Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified on December 4 after the JD (U) had argued that they had attended a rally of opposition parties in Patna in violation of its directive. (ANI)