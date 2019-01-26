SC must pave way for Ram Temple at the earliest : Hindu Saints

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Saints and seers congregated at the Maha-Kumbh in Prayagraj emphasised that the Ayodhya case should be heard on daily basis in the Supreme Court and should be resolved at the earliest paving way for the construction of Ram-temple at Ayodhya.

“The Supreme Court should take an immediate decision; Ram Mandir is at the helm of Sanatan Dharma and is revered,” said Swami Ram Subhak Dev.

“The bench should hear the case on daily basis and must complete the hearing as early as possible,” said another saint at Prayagraj.

“Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are on their positions because of the blessings of saints. They must take immediate steps to fulfill the wishes of saints and construct Ram Temple. If the Supreme Court denies permission, we will hold a Dharma Sansad here,” said Mahant Anil. The new five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, set up on Friday, will start hearing the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case from January 29. The bench includes two new names, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer, who have been brought in to replace Justice UU Lalit and Justice NV Ramana. The bench also includes Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. Justice Bhushan and Nazeer were part of the three-judge bench, headed by former CJI Deepak Misra, which refused to refer the matter to a five-judge Constitutional Bench by a 2:1 verdict in September last year. The three-judge bench had ruled that the apex court would hear the issue purely as a "land dispute", dismissing a plea to reconsider the court's 1994 judgement that a mosque was an integral part of Islam. (ANI)