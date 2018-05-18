SC nod to Cauvery Management Authority

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA) for the implementation of the 2007 Cauvery Award, as modified and reaffirmed by the top court by its February 16 judgment.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said the government would notify it before the monsoon season sets in in June.

Headquartered in Delhi, the CMA will be the sole body to implement the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award as modified by the apex court. The Centre would have no say in it except for issuing administrative advisories to it.

The CMA will be assisted in the discharge of its functions by a Regulatory Committee located in Bengaluru. On May 14, the Centre submitted in the Supreme Court the draft of the Cauvery management scheme, following which the court had said it will examine whether the scheme conformed to its February 16 judgment. On May 3, the apex court had rapped the Centre for not framing the Cauvery management scheme for river-water sharing between four southern states.