SC not to hear Judge Loya case on Monday

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court will not be hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the alleged mysterious death of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge B H Loya on Monday.

The latest move unfolds as one of the apex court judges Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar is on leave.

On Friday, the top court asked the Maharashtra government to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, asserting that the "matter was very serious".

The apex court had earlier fixed the date of hearing on January 15.

Earlier on Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, "sought an urgent hearing on the plea" for a probe into Justice Loya's death on December 1, 2014. According to reports, Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone had filed an independent plea seeking a fair probe into the mysterious death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin encounter case - in which various police officers and the Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah were named as parties. (ANI)