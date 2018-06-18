SC notice to Maharashtra, others over Trimbakeshwar temple management plea

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra, Charity Commissioner, Mumbai, and the Trimbakeshwar Sansthan Trust among others over a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an increase in the number of trustees of Nasik's Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple.

The trust currently has nine members out of which four come from the public. The President of the trust is ex officio trustee who is a Civil Judge and is nominated by the District Judge.

According to a copy of the PIL given to ANI, "Issue directions commanding Respondents No.1 (state of Maharashtra) and No.2 (Charity Commissioner) to modify the scheme of management of Board of Trustee of Respondent No.4 (Trimbakeshwar Sansthan Trust) inter alia increasing the number of trustee from general public from four to six with two seats reserved for females in the interest of justice."

The petition filed by Lalita S Shinde, through advocate Anand Mishra, sought modification in the scheme of management of Trimbakeshwar Sansthan Trust seeing its significance value and heritage. It also sought to increase the board composition to 11 wherein six will be from the public, including two seats reserved for women. It also urged that instead of the District Judge, the Collector be made the Chairman so that he could be more involved with public life for the welfare of the trust. (ANI)