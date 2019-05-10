SC notifies benches to hear cases during summer vacation

The Supreme Court on Friday notified benches to hear cases during the court's summer vacation from May 13 to July 1.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will preside over the vacation bench from May 25 to May 30 along with Justice MR Shah.

During the first part of the break from May 13 to May 28, Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna will hear cases from May 13 to May 20, Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah from May 21 to May 24, while Chief Justice Gogoi and Justice Shah from May 25 to May 28.

In the second part of the vacation from May 29 to June 13, Justices Gogoi and Shah will hear cases from May 29 to May 30, Justices L Nageswara Rao and Shah from May 31 to June 2 , Justices Indu Malhotra and Shah from June 3 to June 5 and Justices Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi from June 6 to June 13. The benches for the third part of the vacation from June 14 to June 30 will be notified later. The apex court will reopen on July 2. (ANI)