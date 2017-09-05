SC orders CBI probe into K'taka's Dy SP Ganapathy's suicide case

[India], September 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the death of deputy superintendent of police M K Ganapathy on July 7, last year.

The order came as a huge blow to K J George and two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who were accused of harassment by the deceased officer.

Before death, Ganapathy, in a Television interviews, accused the then Bengaluru city development minister K J George and senior officers A M Prasad and Pranab Mohanty of harassing him.

Ganapathy's family moved the Apex Court against the Karnataka High Court order, which refused to intervene in the matter of handing over the probe to the CBI. Despite arguments, the Apex Court Bench, comprising of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Uday Lalit, ordered a CBI probe into the matter. The row over Ganapathy's death had forced George to resign as the then Home Minister of Karnataka. In July last year, Ganapathy was found hanging in a lodge in Madikeri area by the police. He left a suicide note, in which he accused Additional Director General of Police (intelligence) AM Prasad, Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Pronab Mohanty and Bengaluru development minister KJ George, of harassment. (ANI)