SC orders security, compensation for acid attack victim

[India], Sep 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday ordered security for an acid attack victim, Shabnam, who is also a petitioner in nikah-halala and polygamy case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and also comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud passed the interim order after hearing Shabnam's petition seeking protection. She was attacked with acid on September 13 at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The top court ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bulandshahr to ensure Shabnam's security and said that the official would be held liable for her safety.

It also directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to disburse compensation to her under schemes for acid attack victims. (ANI)