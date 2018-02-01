SC orders to file report on pending sexual assault cases

[India], Feb. 1 (ANI): In wake of the rape of an eight-month-old girl in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the petitioner to file a detailed reply as to what is the number of cases pending in various courts across India with respect to sexual assault.

The cases that are pending against the age group of 0-10 years are to be considered.

The lawyer and petitioner Alakh Alok Srivastava, has demanded death penalty as punishment for people, who are found guilty in rape of children aged between 0-12 years under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012.

Yesterday, a team of three doctors visited the hospital and filed the status report today before the Supreme Court's three-judge bench in connection with the brutal rape of an eight-month-old girl, who was raped by her cousin. A team of three doctors- Dr. Rajesh Kumari, Dr. Devendra Kumar Yadav, and Dr. Ashok K Deorari- had visited the hospital yesterday and filed the status report on Thursday. The status report was filed before the Apex Court three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud. (ANI)