SC pulls up Delhi govt. over solid waste management issue

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to take necessary and effective steps to manage solid waste in the city.

Slamming the government over mismanagement of solid waste, the apex court has asked the Delhi government to make a plan within four weeks to solve the issue.

The top court has asked the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to urgently call a meeting on solid waste management with an expectation of a definite plan of action to be prepared for Delhi which could be replicated in other cities too.

Earlier on November 15, the Delhi High Court had asked the Delhi government to notify the solid waste management bye laws. (ANI)