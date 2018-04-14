SC quashes bail plea of French man accused of sexually assaulting minor

[India] Apr 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of a French national, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Brilliant Patrick Jacky Henry Maurice sexually assaulted a minor in Mumbai last year and was arrested on November 7, six months after an FIR was lodged on May 18, 2017. He was charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A division bench of the apex court on Saturday dismissed the plea and asked Maurice to surrender within three days.

Although a local court granted bail to Maurice on November 24, Bombay High Court quashed his plea on April 2 this year. To challenge the same, the French national had approached the top court.(ANI)