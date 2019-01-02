SC quashes plea for lodging FIR against Mulayam

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, for giving an order to open fire on 'Kar Sewaks' in 1990 during the Ram temple agitation.

A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice KM Joseph dismissed the petition on the ground of delay in filing the petition.

Rana Sangram Singh, petitioner, alleged that many 'Kar Sewaks', who were participating in a peaceful movement, were killed in the firing that took place while they were advocating for the construction of Ram temple, on the orders of Yadav, who was then Chief Minister of the state.

The top court was hearing the appeal against the 2016 order of the Allahabad High Court which had also dismissed the plea. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1528 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, who claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the Ram temple. On October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue. However, the pressure is mounting on the Centre to build the Ram temple, where political parties and several organisations, including the RSS and VHP are demanding an Ordinance to be brought for its construction. (ANI)