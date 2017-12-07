SC rebuffs concept of woman's religion merging with husband after marriage

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday said the concept of woman's religion merging with his husband after marriage was not sanctioned by any law.

The top court observed that the Special Marriage Act was enacted to allow inter-faith marriage between men and women and yet let them retain their respective religious identities.

The Special Marriage Act, 1954 of the Parliament was enacted to provide a special form of marriage for the people of India and all Indian nationals in foreign countries, irrespective of the religion or faith followed by either party. (ANI)