[India], December 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar and directed him to appear before it for not complying with its order to construct night shelter houses for homeless people.

The apex court also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for not complying with its earlier order in the case.

The top court had earlier in its order directed the Uttar Pradesh government to construct and provide night shelters to the homeless people. (ANI)