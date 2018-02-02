SC refers pleas related to TN's Jallikattu to Constitution Bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench the challenge to the Tamil Nadu law permitting the "Jallikattu" traditional bull-taming sport that is a part of the Pongal festivities.





"We have formulated five questions," said Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman pronouncing the judgement along with Justice Navin Sinha.





The court referred the matter after Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) challenged the state law paving way for Jallikattu.



Tamil Nadu has contended that Jallikattu was a centuries-old custom being practised during Pongal festivities and could not be curbed invoking statutory barriers.

In one of the hearings, Chief Justice Dipak Misra had indicated that matter may be referred to the Constitution Bench to resolve the issue once and for all.