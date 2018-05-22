SC refuses early hearing of plea challenging Kumaraswamy's swearing-in

[India] May 22(ANI): The Supreme court on Tuesday refused to give an early hearing of the petition filed by the Hindu Mahasabha challenging the oath taking ceremony and appointment of Karnataka's chief minister-elect H D Kumaraswamy.

The Hindu Mahasabha filed the plea opposing Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to form the government in the state, calling it 'unconstitutional.'

On May 19, Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa resigned two days later before the floor test as he did not have the numbers.

Kumaraswamy is set to be sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister on May 23.(ANI)