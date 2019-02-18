SC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order of December 15, 2018, which had allowed Vedanta Limited owned Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi to reopen.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman set aside NGT’s order saying, Vedanta's plea before the tribunal was not maintainable.

The apex court said NGT did not have jurisdiction to entertain Vedanta's appeals against Tamil Nadu government.

In addition, the judicature has also asked CBI to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the police firing that killed 13 persons during the anti-Sterlite Copper plant protest last year.

The bench further stated that Vedanta has the liberty to approach the Madras High Court with its plea for reopening of the plant. The court was hearing a plea by Vedanta group seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to implement the NGT order which had set aside the government's decision to close the plant. The tribunal failed to consider the data, documents and evidence furnished by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to show that Vedanta had irreversibly polluted the groundwater in and around Thoothukudi district, the government had contended. The state government had closed the Vedanta's Copper plant six days after 13 people were killed in police firing against people who were protesting against the plant on grounds that it polluted the environment. Vedanta had also approached the apex court accusing Tamil Nadu government of delaying implementation of NGT's order that allowed its Thoothukudi plant to reopen.