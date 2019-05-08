SC refuses to extend NRC deadline in Assam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to extend the deadline for the finalisation of National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The court declared that the process must be completed on or before July 31. It said that the process could be delayed even by a day.

The apex court allowed the coordinator to proceed as per law if objectors do not appear.

Earlier, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had criticised the Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs' plea requesting a suspension of the NRC work during the general elections.