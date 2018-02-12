SC refuses to grant interim stay on buffalo races held in K'taka

[India], Feb. 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim stay on buffalo races 'Kambala' held in Karnataka.

The next date of hearing in this regard is on March 14.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), said the state ordinance allowing Kambala has lapsed and the buffalo race has no legal sanction at present.

Kambala is held in Karnataka during festivities that coincide with the Pongal celebrations.

The Kambala race, is held between November and March, involves a pair of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by one person. PETA has also opposed Kambala on grounds of cruelty to animals and said the agitators have taken a leaf out of pro-jallikattu protesters' book and called for banning the sport. (ANI)