SC refuses to hear plea seeking judicial inquiry into Uri, Pulwama attacks

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into alleged administrative lapses in the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.

The petition, filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda, also sought stern legal actions against those who attacked the armed forces in any form in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, "We are not inclined to entertain this plea.”

In his plea filed on February 18, Dhanda sought direction from the central government to constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge along with Army, intelligence and local administration to conduct an inquiry in the two terror attacks.

The petition also sought details of action taken against separatist leaders so far. While suggesting freezing of bank accounts of the separatists, the plea urged the top court to put a ban on the separatists from contesting elections. On February 14, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the attack. On September 18, 2016 militants attacked the Army's Uri base camp and killed 19 unarmed soldiers. (ANI)