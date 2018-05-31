SC refuses to hear Suhaib Ilyasi's appeal

[India] May 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear former television anchor Suhaib Ilyasi's appeal in connection with his wife's murder.

Furthermore, the top court, who had earlier sentenced him to life imprisonment, directed him to approach the Delhi High Court.

Ilyasi, who shot to fame with the TV show 'India's Most Wanted' in the late 90s, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi sessions court for killing his wife in 2000.

The court also ordered him to pay Rs. 10 Lakh as compensation to the victim's family and Rs. 2 Lakh as fine.

However, he had moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of his jail sentence in this case. Ilyasi was convicted by the court on December 16, and an order was passed by additional sessions judge, SK Malhotra, who found Ilyasi guilty under the Indian Penal Code. Ilyasi's wife Anju was murdered in 2000 in Delhi, after which the police arrested him on the basis of an inquest report by the area magistrate. He was also booked for dowry death and destroying evidence. While Anju's family wanted capital punishment to Ilyasi, the latter's lawyer requested for minimum punishment, stating that his client was distressed and shall not be liable for the extreme sentence. (ANI)